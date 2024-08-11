Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $73.91. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

