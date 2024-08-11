Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

FTNT opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

