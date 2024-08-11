Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,873,000 after buying an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,929,000 after acquiring an additional 878,523 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

NYSE FTV opened at $68.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

