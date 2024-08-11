Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 315,640 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 109,523 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $38.06.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

