Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $811,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $128.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.78 and a beta of 1.36. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.