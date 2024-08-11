FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FSEP opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

