G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5,136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

