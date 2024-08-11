GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 0.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.83. 1,031,878 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,123,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 274.13 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock valued at $81,001. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

