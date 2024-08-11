GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 199 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.76.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,559. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

