GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 666 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 113.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 64,084.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.