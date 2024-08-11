GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 693.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $67.58 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

