GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 281 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 281.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

SiTime Trading Up 1.7 %

SITM stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $111.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.82. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $165.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 66.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,367 shares in the company, valued at $57,121,236.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $135,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,292. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

