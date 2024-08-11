GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 613 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 109.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 28,130 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.