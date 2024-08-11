GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 703 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 865,867 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $16,775,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $8,530,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $40.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SDGR. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

