GAMMA Investing LLC Has $38,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 2,329.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FWRD. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Forward Air by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 410,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Forward Air by 244.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.08%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Forward Air

Forward Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.