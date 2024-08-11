GAMMA Investing LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $84,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $3,229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

