GAMMA Investing LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 66.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $653.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

