GAMMA Investing LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 686.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

