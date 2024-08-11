GAMMA Investing LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $9,253,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $72.52 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

