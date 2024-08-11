GAMMA Investing LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 879.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNLI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

DNLI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.40. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,425.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.