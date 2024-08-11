GAMMA Investing LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 1,588.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,508.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Secora sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,243,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,589,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,573.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,682 shares of company stock worth $1,945,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

RXRX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.