GAMMA Investing LLC Has $49,000 Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 179.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $209.48.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

