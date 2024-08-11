GAMMA Investing LLC Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DY stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $188.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.