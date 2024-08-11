GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after purchasing an additional 565,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after acquiring an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.83 on Friday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $882.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

