GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $35.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 54.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,566.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

