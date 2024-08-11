GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 253.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of UBSI opened at $35.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

