GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 295 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $298,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

