GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 521 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after acquiring an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 237,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,002 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $60.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

