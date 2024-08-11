GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,020,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 107,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 262,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $32.00 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

