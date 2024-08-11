GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 111.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,757 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after buying an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $82,878,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,880,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after buying an additional 208,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.98 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

