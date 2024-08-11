GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 31.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.4 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

