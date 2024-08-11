GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 119.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Brink’s by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brink’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Brink’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

