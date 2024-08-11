GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,720,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 410,108 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,009,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,716,000 after acquiring an additional 175,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 140,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

