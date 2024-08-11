GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lowered its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,945,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,281,000 after buying an additional 220,504 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Grid by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $63.61 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.35%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

