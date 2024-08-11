GAMMA Investing LLC Trims Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

GAMMA Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 470.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,590,000 after buying an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,405,000 after buying an additional 1,740,685 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 148.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,650,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,655,000 after buying an additional 1,581,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 915.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,802 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

