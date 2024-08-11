Geir Olsen Buys 11,750 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $251,332.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRA Group Stock Down 4.3 %

PRA Group stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.26 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRAA. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PRA Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in PRA Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,708,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,061,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 193,117 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

