General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $167.03. Approximately 693,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,030,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in General Electric by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 31,786 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 17,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

