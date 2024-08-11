Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Gentherm by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 320,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Gentherm by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 395,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 412,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $750,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.45. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Gentherm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

