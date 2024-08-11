GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.54.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 1.4 %
GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
