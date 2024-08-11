Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 61.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

