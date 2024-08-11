Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

See Also

