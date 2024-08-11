Globus Medical’s (GMED) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 122,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.5% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

