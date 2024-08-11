Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.75

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as low as C$10.58. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$10.78, with a volume of 13,196 shares changing hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$337.74 million, a PE ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.92.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

