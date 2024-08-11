Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. Greenbrier Companies has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $302,210.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $82,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.