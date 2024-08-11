Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,333,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,628,000 after acquiring an additional 60,830 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.7 %

GO stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

