Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Announces Earnings Results

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 228.87%.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE GROV opened at $1.34 on Friday. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Grove Collaborative worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

