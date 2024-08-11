H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,313 shares trading hands.
H2O Innovation Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
