Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 225,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 472,887 shares.The stock last traded at $34.62 and had previously closed at $33.92.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Harrow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HROW

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Harrow Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harrow by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 64,252 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Harrow by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 89,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Harrow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Harrow by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. Analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.