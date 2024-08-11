Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 225,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 472,887 shares.The stock last traded at $34.62 and had previously closed at $33.92.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley increased their price target on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 0.77.
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. Analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
