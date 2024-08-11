Head-To-Head Review: Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Rightscorp has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rightscorp and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OLO $257.81 million 3.18 -$58.29 million ($0.29) -17.62

This table compares Rightscorp and OLO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rightscorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rightscorp and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75

OLO has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.60%. Given OLO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OLO is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Rightscorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OLO beats Rightscorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

