Head to Head Survey: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) and Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor 4.30% 14.25% 6.60% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $33.44 billion 0.14 $1.44 billion $1.15 3.26 VinFast Auto $34,011.75 billion 0.00 -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.55

This table compares Mazda Motor and VinFast Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mazda Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mazda Motor and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.69%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Summary

Mazda Motor beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mazda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.